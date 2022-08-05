Use your packages to mobilize support for Black Stars - Kufuor to Kenpong Travel and Tours

Former President Kufuor with Kenpong and some staff of Kenpong Travel and Tours

Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor has admonished the management of Kenpong Travel and Tours (KT&T) to use its travel packages to mobilize support for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November.

The former president offered the advice during a courtesy call on him by the Management and staff of Kenpong travel and tours at his private residence in Aburi. The travel and tour company appointed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to organize Ghanaian soccer fans to the soccer fiesta in Qatar led by its Chief executive officer Mr. Kennedy Agyepong alias Kenpong visited the elder statesman and sought his wise counsel, blessings, and prayers for the company’s execution of the world up the project.



The former President, affectionately called the gentle giant, was hopeful that Kenpong travel and tours would do a good job based on its rich experience in organizing supporters for such global sporting events.



The Management of Kenpong travel and tours offered the former President one travel package to attend the World Cup. The former President thanked Kenpong for the kind gesture.



Although he wouldn’t be able to physically attend the World Cup, he said “I will be in Qatar in spirit to support my darling team, the Black Stars.



"I urge all soccer-loving Ghanaians including our Ministers, MPs, Businessmen and women, traditional and religious leaders, public officers, and supporters groups who can afford to travel to Qatar and support the black stars,” he said.

Kenpong thanked the former President for his fatherly guidance and wished him long life and good health.



Meanwhile, Mr Agyepong presented a flight ticket to the respected statesman.







