VAR equipment arrive in Ghana ahead of 2022 FIFA WC qualifier against Nigeria

A Photo Of The VAR Control Room Video Assistant Referee booth

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The equipment and gadgets to be used for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the game between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi have already arrived, footballghana.com can report.

It can be recalled that your most trusted online portal last week reported that FIFA has directed that the upcoming playoff tie between the West African giants should have VAR in operation.

According to information gathered from punchng.com, the gadgets to be used for a successful VAR operation have already arrived in Ghana and moved to Kumasi.

“The match is now billed for the Baba Yara Stadium and all VAR equipment are already there,” a CAF official told punchng.com on anonymity.

Nigeria face Ghana in a two-legged tie later this month to fight for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.

The first and second leg meetings are slated to be staged on March 25, and 29, 2022, respectively.

