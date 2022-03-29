0
VAR installed at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of Nigeria-Ghana game

A Photo Of The VAR Stand At The Moshood Abiola Stadium A photo of the VAR stand at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for second leg of World Cup tie

Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment has been installed at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Mooshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Nigeria will become the first stadium in Ghana to use the VAR technology which aids referees to make the best possible decision on the field.

The VAR technology is being used for the first time for the World Cup playoffs in Africa ahead of the global showdown in Qatar.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in a bid to qualify for their 7th FIFA World Cup tournament.

The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless and Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.

