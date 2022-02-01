VIDEO: Andre Ayew scores for Al Sadd in win over Al Wakra

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was among the goals as his Al Sadd side brushed aside the tame resistance of Al Wakra at their own back yard in the Qatar Stars League on Monday afternoon.

It was an easy 6-0 win for Al Sadd as they were all over the hapless Al Wakra at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium.



The Al Sadd forward started the game from the bench but glanced home a free kick at the near post in the 66th minute to record his tenth goal of the season so far.



Ayew has scored ten goals in his 13 game outings for Al Sadd in his debut season.



