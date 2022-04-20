0
VIDEO: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah open to play for Ghana

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has opened up about the possibility of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana since his parents are Ghanaians.

The English-born Ghanaian who has represented England at the youth level says that he will  sit down with his family and assess his international future at the end of the season.

“I will sit down with my family and take the final decision at the end of the season, My parents are both Ghanaians. It is a possibility; I am open to playing for both Ghana and England” he told  TBG podcast.

The Black Stars defeated fierce rivals Nigeria to book their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and are already making plans to augment their squad.

Ghana's biggest problem during the World Cup qualifiers and even at the 2021 AFCON was their lack of a potent attacking threat with the likes of Jordan Ayew, and others rarely scoring with Andre Ayew emerging as the top scorer for the team with a paltry three goals during the World Cup qualifiers.

The 22 year old striker was born in Lewisham- England to Ghanaian parent but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.

Nketiah is open to the idea of playing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as its his best shot of a World Cup appearance.

With England, there is a long queue of attacking talents where the youngster will struggle to break through as he is presently a fringe player at Arsenal making just 12 appearances all season from the substitute's bench.

Talks have taken place in the past between the Ghana FA and the family of the 22 year old striker when C.K Akonnor was in charge of the Black Stars, he visited the player and held talks with his family in UK but the GFA have resurrected the talks with Ghana's World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars are also making similar approaches for Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Inaki Williams among several other players born in the diaspora.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
