VIDEO: Asante Kotoko unveil away jersey designs for upcoming season

The yellow kit is the club's away jersey for the upcoming season

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have unveiled designs of the away jersey the club will be using for the 2021/2022 football season.

The club earlier on Monday released its new home jersey for the upcoming football season that is scheduled to start in October.



That jersey is designed by kit sponsors Errea and has Adinkra symbols playing decorative functions.



In addition, the symbols also represent objects that encapsulate evocative messages that convey traditional wisdom and aspects of life.



Subsequently in the afternoon, Asante Kotoko released images of its away kit designs expected to be received and used for the 2021/2022 football season.

Check out the short video below posted by the club to unveil the new kit designs.



