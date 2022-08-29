0
VIDEO: Watch Clifford Aboagye's goal for Querétaro FC

CLIFFORD ABOAGYE 610x400 Clifford Aboagye

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye was on the score sheet for his Mexican Liga MX Apertura side Querétaro FC on Saturday evening in their 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

The former Ghana youth star came off the bench in the  55th  minute as a replacement for Rodrigo Lopez and quickly made his presence felt.

While coming on his side was down by a goal to nil but quickly connected to Angel Sepulveda’s Cross from the right to make it 1-1.

Aboagye's goal was not enough as his side ended up on the losing side as Tabo scored, 7 minutes from full time to make it 2-1 for the home side Cruz Azul.

He joined  Queretaro from Puebla and  its his  first goal of the season in five matches.

VIDEO BELOW:





