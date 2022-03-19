VIDEO: Watch Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s winning goal for St. Pauli against Heidenheim

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was on target on Friday evening as he powered his FC St. Pauli outfit to a narrow win against Heidenheim.

The Black Stars asset started for his team today when the side hosted its matchday 27 opponent of the ongoing 2021/22 German Bundesliga campaign.



On the matchday, the attacking midfielder displayed top form and was an inspiration for his team in the first half although they could not equalize.



In the second half, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh put up a stellar performance and netted the only goal of the game in the 67th minute of the clash.



Going on to play 89 minutes of the game, the Ghana star finished the game with high marks as FC St. Pauli amassed the maximum points.

With his goal today, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh now has 10 goals in the German Bundesliga 2 after making 24 appearances in the division.



He will be in the Ghana squad that takes on Nigeria in the playoff of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Watch the goal below:



