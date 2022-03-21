VIDEO: Watch highlights of Karela United's draw with Medeama

There was nothing to separate Karela United and Medeama when the two sides clashed in the match talked about Nzema derby on Friday at the CAM Park at Anyinase.

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate in what was a far results considering both sides played well and the match could have gone either way.



Medeama started the game on the front foot as they pressed for the opener and nearly took the lead through Gyan Fosu Darlington but he dragged his effort wide.



Rashid Nortey also stung the palms of the Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei with a rasping shot inside the first half.



The home team Karela United finally warmed themselves up into the game and took the lead against the run of play through Patrick Mensah in the 30th minute.



Karela went into the break with a 1-0 lead despite pressure from Medeama SC.

After recess Medeama SC pulled parity as they upped the ante through Musah Sule with a well taken strike inside the box.



There were lots of chances from both sides but none of the teams could convert it as the two sides shared the spoils in the opening game for match day 21.



