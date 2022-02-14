Val's Day: Five Ghanaian footballers who serve marriage goals

Sulley and his wife Menaye

The day of love is here and across the world, lovers are marking it by demonstrating affection in various forms to those they believe deserve such treatment.

Footballers are not exempt from the social practice of showing love on this special day, most if not all will observe the day with special gift offerings to their partners.



Aside from their well-known exploits on the field, some Ghanaian footballers are known to serve couple goals on their various social media platforms and as we mark the day of love, GhanaWeb celebrates five Ghanaian footballers whose marriages are sailing smoothly, per what they put on social media.



Kwadwo Asamoah



Kwadwo Asamoah and Abena got married in 2012 and have been together since the ceremony.



The couple is reportedly based in Italy where Kwadwo had exploits with Juventus, Udinese, Inter among others.



Abena is not widely known but she is said to be a university graduate. The couple has one kid.





Christian Atsu



Perhaps the Ghanaian footballer who flaunts his family most. Atsu is proud of his wife and never passes on a chance to show them off.



The former Porto man married Portuguese Claire Rupio a decade ago. Their union has birthed three kids.



Atsu met Rupio during his days with FC Porto and their relationship is growing stronger.





Sulley Muntari



Sulley Muntari and Menaye married in December 2010 at a private ceremony. The two have been blessed with two kids with one of them being the reason the former Inter Milan man picked Hearts of Oak.



Though Muntari prefers not to talk about his private life, his wife’s career as a model and former beauty queen exposes her to the public.



Menaye is a model and philanthropist who has undertaken various charity projects in Ghana and beyond.







David Accam

The ideal football marriage, Black Stars forward David Accam married Black Queens striker Florence Dadson.



The two US-based footballers married three years ago and as per social media posts are enjoying a great union.







Samuel Inkoom



Samuel Inkoom tied the knot with Omega Inkoom some sixteen years ago and the two have been together since.



Inkoom and Omega have four children from the union and they have in various posts on social media served some great relationship goals.

Inkoom currently plays in the Georgian league for FC Dunav.



