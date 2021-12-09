Valencia interested in signing Thomas Partey from Arsenal

Thomas Partey records poor performance against Everton
Arsenal fans not happy with Partey’s poor performance
Partey will leave Arsenal on loan – Report
Spanish club Valencia are interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, according to media reports.
The 28-year-old has failed to meet expectations since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.
The Ghanaian’s stay in the Premier League has been hampered by injuries which have ruled him out of substantial number of matches.
However, after recovering from his recent setback, Partey’s performance has not overwhelmed the Gunners.
The former Atletico player has been a pale shadow of himself in Arsenal’s last two games where they lost to Manchester United and Everton.
Partey has been informed about the interest of Valencia and coach Jose Bordalas is confident he can help the player return to his best when he returns to Spain.
The Ghanaian has a binding contract which with the London-based club until 2025.
