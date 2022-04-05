Valentina Fradegrada reveals she can't wait to get married to KP Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng with Valentina Fradegrada

Valentina Fradegrada is about to marry Kevin-Prince Boateng. Melissa Satta's ex-husband wasted no time in confessing everything to the model.

Valentina Fradegrada keeps track of the days. The model and martial arts champion can't wait to marry Kevin Prince Boateng: the two have moved forward, began dating in July 2021, attended several events together, had an 8-hour video conversation, and the rest is history. Their relationship, overflowing with love, passion, and commitment.



To the point that talking about marriage is no longer a utopia: Boateng wasted no time, Valentina willingly accepted. Then the party in the hotel and the excitement for the preparations: “We are telepathic”, they confessed to Vanity Fair.



Valentina Fradegrada, skeptical Boateng: "In the end we did it."

Telepathy that is also confirmed in terms of organization: they wanted to rely on the best for the proposal and the orange flowers, on this path - which will lead to the altar - Enzo Miccio will accompany them.



The Wedding Planner par excellence is also presented on television: the participation, among other realities, in Beijing Express is famous. He will organize the wedding down to the smallest detail. Incredible advances are already leaking: they will declare eternal love even in the Metaverse: the first illustrious couple to do so in the virtual world. Modernity does not end there.



As gifts, in addition to the classic wedding rings and the exchange of reciprocal promises, the couple will have a special necklace around their neck. A pendant that is worth more than the rings because there will be a drop of their blood inside: one next to the other, forever. Blood in blood, like in the most engaging romantic films. Heart, passion and love. Even a pinch of theatricality. Valentina starts from the Boa. Kevin Prince falls for it again, let's hope it's the right time.