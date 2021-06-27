Valentine Ozigbo win PDP primaries in Anambra state to become di governorship canididate

Valentine Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo don win di PDP primary wey happun for Awka on Saturday to become di candidate for Anambra state November governorship election.

Announcing im victory, Phillip Shuaibu Chairman of di Anambra PD gubernatorial primaries say na 16 aspirants contest but three bin step down, including Dr Tony Nwoye.



For im acceptance speech, Ozigbo thank leading members of di party and im fellow contestants wey e ask to work with am to achieve success.



"I wan appreciate my fellow aspirants, I no tink say we be winners or losers, we all be winners. I wan beg and plead with all my fellow aspirants wey participate in dis understand to understand di need for us to come togeda to work in harmaony becos na wetin go make us conquer be dat."

"For Anambra pipo, na start of something great, we dey here to change our story to show say Anambra go return to PDP come November 6 election." E tok.



Ozigbo win with 62 votes to defeat im closet rivals Obiora Okonkwo and Senator Uche Ekwunife wey get 58 and 44 votes respectively.



Mr Ozigbo na former President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group and current Non Executive Director of di organisation.



