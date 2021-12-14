Valour FC midfielder Richard Ohin named 34th best player in Canadian Premier League

Richard Ohin

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Ohin has been named in the best 50 players for the 2021 Canadian Premier League.

The Valour FC player came in at No.34 which was published by the league organizers.



His citation read: ''He was an absolute workhorse for Valour this year, playing all but two games in 2021. He provided a goal and two assists for the club, but his real value was in his tireless running across the park in every game.



''Ohin played a variety of positions this year — indeed, he covers so much ground in a game that it’s hard to label him in any one position — working hard to win balls and drive forward on the dribble to fuel Valour’s direct attacking style.

''Ohin finished second in the league in ball recoveries (211) and seventh in successful duels (149), demonstrating his clear ability to win the ball in midfield — an ability drawn from his sheer determination and intensity of effort to close down space and put opponents under pressure.''



''Ohin’s professional career has been spent entirely at Valour, for whom he signed in early 2019. He’s the club’s all-time appearances leader so far with 57 in total, having been a stalwart member of the squad since day one. Prior to signing for the club, he spent several years playing for PDL side WSA Winnipeg hoping to catch the attention of a professional outfit after many years spent travelling the world for trials.''