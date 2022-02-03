Value of local league will increase because Muntari, others are joining - Coach Zito

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito

Former Ghanaian right-back, who is also the head coach of the national under 20 teams, and the head coach of Dreams FC Abdul Karim Zito says the decision by the likes of Sulley Muntari to play in the local league will add more value to the league.

He was asked about the good impact of the former players joining the local league after a long spell abroad.



This comes as Sulley Ali Muntari, a former player for AC Milan and Inter Millan was unveiled by the continental club masters Accra Hearts of Oak.



Fatau Dauda is also joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko whereas, a former player for TP Mazembe and phoenix Rising is also close to joining his former club Brekum Chelsea.



The coach said the players who got the opportunity to play outside the country come in with the experience they learnt abroad to help our local-based players.

"So Ghanian supporters should stop saying they are old and support them so that they can help our local players to learn more.”



He added that the strength of these players might not be like how we used to know them but they can still use the experience to play and also posited that the coaches who are to manage these players must stand on their toes when it comes to decision making and can also use them to psych the boys to win games.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he said: "This is a good decision for the players since they will bring more positive impact, and supporters to the stadium as the supporters may want to come and watch them play.”