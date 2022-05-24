Varberg's Gideon Mensah reacts to scoring his first goal of his career

Gideon Mensah

Injuries have affected Gideon Mensah's start to the Allsvenskan. He was back in the home game against Degerfors, and he scored his first goal of his career this season.

The Ghanaian winger received the ball on the right sideline and pulled with what appeared to be a post. However, the ball made its way into the goal.



The former FC Nordsjaelland winger Gideon Mensah dedicated the goal to the community of Varberg and the club's fans during the half-time interview.



"It is my first goal as a professional player. It is for the fans and the community and the people who helped me in Varberg. I am so grateful for the city and those who supported me," he told Discovery Plus.

Varberg won 2-1 after Diego Campos equalized for Degerfors in the second half, but Albin Winbo won the game with a free kick in the 93rd minute.



Mensah spent his early career with the Right to Dream Academy and Danish club FC Nordsjælland, before signing a loan deal with Swedish club Varbergs BoIS in July 2020.



The loan deal was made permanent during the January 2021 winter transfer window.