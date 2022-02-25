Vary your tactics against Ghana - Nigeria coach told

Head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs

Eguavoen facing selection headache ahead of Ghana game



Coach Otto Addo to lead Black Stars against Nigeria



Head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen has been advised to tweak his tactics in the games against Ghana if possible.



According to former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu the interim coach of the Super Eagles has to be more technical and tactical with his approach ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Shorunmu also stated that the Super Eagles possess the quality to overcome the Black Stars for the World Cup ticket. He noted that Eguavoen will have to correct his mistake against Tunisia at the AFCON 2021.



“I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, I believe the technical crew under the watchful eyes of Augustine Eguavoen would do their homework by analysing the mistakes they made against Tunisia and ensuring that such mistakes don’t repeat itself,” the ex-Nigerian international told Completesports.com.



He added, “Ghana will definitely be a tough test for the Eagles due to the rivalry between the two teams. But then, a situation whereby things are getting more complicated, I expect the technical crew to twist his tactics in a bid to achieve his result.”



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to Abuja on March 27 to face the Super Eagles for the second leg in the 2022 World Cup playoff.