Vasiliy Lomachenko defeats Richard Commey via unanimous decision

Vasiliy Lomachenko, a Ukrainian superstar defeated his Ghanaian counterpart, Richard Commey through a unanimous decision of 117-110, 119-108, 119-108 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday dawn.



Both fighters lost their respective lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez at the same venue a couple of years ago and were looking to stake another claim for a world title shot.



In the ring, Lomachenko continued his run to attempt to regain the lightweight championship as he took on Commey.

It was a traditional dominant Lomachenko performance as he cruised past Commey to take a wide unanimous decision victory.



Commey was never able to get his offence going in the face of Lomachenko's slick boxing and powerful left hand.



Lomachenko's relentless attack caught up to Commey in the seventh round, with a flurry of punches putting Commey on the canvas for the fight's only knockdown.



Richard Commey struggled to contend with the pace and movement of the former undisputed lightweight king, as Vasiliy Lomachenko continued to dominate.



The Ghanaian switched things up in round 8, landing a couple of power shots forcing Lomachenko to back off slightly.

Lomachenko would beg Commey's corner to step in and save their fighter from any further punishment. Still, the nails-tough Commey continued to try to find any way to be successful against Lomachenko, long one of the top pound-for-pound talents in the sport.



