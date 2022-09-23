Versatility of Black Stars players will give opponents headache - Sannie Daara

Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has shared that the versatility of players in the Black Stars squad will come in handy.

Although he notes that it will give the technical team a tough time choosing players, he adds that it will also give opponents headaches



“Well maybe a better performance than what happened at Craven Cottage. It bolds well for us as you can see the boys are yearning to go, the team looks amazing, young players, jelling, the bonding is great people wanting to make a statement. So it looks good the atmosphere looks better than what we had in 2011 because if you look at this squad you can boost of at least two players for every position.



“There are some players that are versatile they can play 3, 4 positions so it’s a good headache to give the coach and also a good headache for any opponent Ghana will face,” the CAF Media Officer told 3Sports in an interview in France.

He was speaking ahead of Ghana’s clash against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Black Stars will take on the Selecao in an international friendly match tomorrow as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.