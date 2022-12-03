‘Very sad not to go further, but we will learn from this’ – Salis Abdul Samed on Ghana’s World Cup exit
Ghana’s holding midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed0, has expressed his disappointment after Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday evening at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.
The France-based box-to-box midfielder who gave his all for the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar couldn’t hold up his head high following Ghana’s exit.
According to him, he’s very sad about the fact that the Black Stars team could not progress from the Group stages to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Nonetheless, the midfielder has promised Ghanaians that this would be a learning curve for the Black Stars team for future tournaments.
“Very sad not to go further.But we will learn from this” he wrote on social media after the game against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.
He plays his club football for Racing Club de Lens in the French Ligue 1 and is among the top five midfielders in the top-flight league in France.
Very sad not to go further.— Abdul Samed ????????⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) December 2, 2022
But we will learn from this ????????????#GHAURU pic.twitter.com/HEd2lbMVRT
- World Cup exit: Now come back home to your real jobs – Sam George to MPs, ministers in Qatar
- ‘It irritates me’ – Asamoah Gyan bemoans spiritless Ghana in loss to Uruguay
- How Otto Addo’s blind loyalty cost Ghana a sweet revenge and World Cup knockout dream
- The Black Stars were not good enough for 2022 World Cup but the future is bright
- ‘So proud of you guys, you did your best’ – Michael Essien after Ghana’s World Cup exit
- Read all related articles