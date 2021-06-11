Vice President Bawumia commissions ultra-modern Adjiringanor Astroturf

The Adjiringanor facility was funded by Ghana Gas Company Limited

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last night Thursday, June 10, 2021, commissioned an ultra-modern astroturf in Adjiringanor in the Adenta Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The commissioning of the latest astroturf brings to about 50 the number of green turfs the Akufo-Addo government has constructed in various communities in the country.



Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia said the impressive development, represented a clear departure of the situation prior to the NPP assuming office in 2017.



"The commissioning of this edifice adds to the remarkable number of modern astroturfs the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built in various communities across the country in the past 4 years, in fulfilment of the promise to bring modern sports infrastructure to the community, regional and national levels," Dr Bawumia said.



"So far, over 50 astroturfs have been constructed across the country by various government agencies such as Ghana Gas, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Zongo Development Fund, etc."



'The remarkable spread of astroturfs around the country in 4 years under the government of President Akufo-Addo, is a clear departure of what pertained before we took office in 2017. Prior to 2017, there were only two public astroturfs in the entire country."

"In 4 years, we have moved from 2 to over 50. This, without any shred of doubt, is impressive, and we are committed to constructing more to ensure more communities benefit,' the Vice President added.



Dr Bawumia also highlighted the extent of sports infrastructure development the Akufo-Addo government has done at the national and regional levels in the past four years.



"At the national level, the government has in the past four years invested heavily in the rehabilitation of our national stadia; the Accra Sports Stadium, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, which will soon be completed and the on-going works at the Essipong Stadium."



"At the regional level, the Akufo-Addo government has built ten multi-purpose stadia in all the ten old regions of the country, and they will soon be commissioned when final the final stage of works are completed. Additionally, the government has initiated moves to build 6 more in the 6 newly-created regions to ensure that each region has at least one ultra-modern and multipurpose sports stadium for high-level sports activities."



Dr Bawumia noted that the spread of astroturfs within communities across the country would not only rekindle interest in sports activities and help unearth more talents, it would also help promote fitness.

He indicated that promoting fitness should be an essential part of Ghana's healthcare delivery system, and therefore, tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to institute a monthly National Fitness Day, which would be observed nationwide.



The Adjiringanor facility was funded by Ghana Gas Company Limited and officials of the company led by the CEO, Dr Ben Asante graced the occasion.



Also present included the Minister for Youth Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, GFA President Kurt Okraku and a host of former national football stars including Stephen Appiah, Sam Johnson, John Paintsil, Augustine Arhinful, etc.