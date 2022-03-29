Victor Osimhen wins Serie A player of the month March ahead of Ghana decider

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has won the Italian Serie A Player of the Month award for March following his outstanding performance.

Osimhen, who plies his trade for Napoli has been explosive in the month of March scoring four goals in two matches for the club.



His goals won all six points for Napoli as they picked up two wins and one defeat in three league matches in the month.



The enterprising forward contribution in the month of March was impressive as his consecutive braces against Hellas Verona and Udinese secured 2-1 victories for the club.



Osimhen scored a chunk of Napoli's goals in March as they chase the Serie A title with AC Milan and Inter Milan.



Osimhen's brace against Udinese was a record-breaking feat, scoring the 70,000th and 70,001st goals in the Italian Serie A.

The 23-year-old attacker is expected to lead the attack for Nigeria when they face the Black Stars of Ghana this evening.



The Super Eagles play host to the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium after a pulsating 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.



Ghana arrived in Abuja with 26 players on Monday afternoon to prepare for the second leg tie today.



A scoring draw will see Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup mundial in Qatar in November this year whiles Nigeria needs a win to make it at the expense of Ghana.



Nigeria are in search of their 7th World Cup qualification whereas Ghana chase their 4th qualification.