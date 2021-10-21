Victory is possible for Hearts of Oak in Morocco – Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Randy Abbey is defiant Hearts of Oak beating Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.

The Phobians will progress to the money zone for the first time in many years if they are able to eliminate the Moroccan giants on Sunday.



The 2000 Champions League winners go into the reverse fixture with a 1-0 advantage and will hope for a favourable scoreline to secure qualification to the group stages of the Champions League.



The Ghanaian giants inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponents last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Isaac Mensah’s 41st-minute strike was enough for the Phobians to record an important victory on home turf.

The winner of both legs will progress to the money zone whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.



In an interview, the experienced football administrator insisted the Phobians can secure victory in Morocco should they improve on their finishing.



“If I look at the quality of Hearts of Oak play, I mean once they improve on the finishing, victory is possible in Morocco,” he said.



Hearts of Oak will depart Ghana for Morocco today with a 24-man squad.