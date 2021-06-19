Video: Ayew brothers blocked from leaving bar by fans

The Ayew brothers went out to party

Fans prevent Jordan and Dede Ayew from leaving after they declined to throw some cash around after partying at Luna bar.

The sons of former Ghana Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, received the shock of their lives when a large group prevented their car from leaving due to their unwillingness to throw some cash.



The two footballers encountered stiff opposition from their fans for failing to spray some cash after partying at Luna Bar.



The brothers are currently relaxing in the capital before the preseason and preparation for a new season begins.

Andre Ayew is searching for a new club after leaving Swansea City at the end of the season while Jordan will be playing under a new manager after the departure of Roy Hodgson.



Watch the video below: