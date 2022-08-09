Video: How Thomas Partey silence Crystal Palace fans with fine display

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Amid the boos at Selhurst Park, Thomas Partey produced a fine performance to help Arsenal begin the 2022/2023 season on a winning note.

The 29-year-old was at the heart of any good thing that happened to Arsenal and stamped his authority in the game, especially in the first half where Arsenal’s dominance was supreme.



Partey’s crucial interception on Jordan Ayew was key in Arsenal’s second goal as it started a sequence of fourteen passes that was finished off by Bukayo Saka.



Thomas Partey has been in fine form for Arsenal in pre-season and the club are hopeful that this season would be a defining one for the Ghanaian.



Partey is most likely to start for Arsenal on Saturday, August 13 when they take on Leicester City at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men could do two wins from two games if they beat Brendan Rogers’ men on Saturday.



Arsenal have a season target of reaching top four and qualifying to the Champions League for the first time in six years.







KPE