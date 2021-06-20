Video: Isaac Dogboe defeat American boxer Adam Lopez

• Dogboe defeated Adam Lopez Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe took another step towards landing a world title bout with victory over American Adam Lopez at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, US.



Dogboe won by a majority decision 2-1 with Judge Dave Moretti drawing the fight at 95-95 and judges Chris Migliore and Don Trella scoring 97-93, and 96-94 respectively.



Dogboe had an explosive start to the bout and landed heavy punches and scored some great points in his favour.



The trend continued in rounds two and three with Lopez offering little pushback to Dogboe’s onslaught.

Lopez however bounced back in round three and took the fight to the Ghanaian boxer but Dogboe managed to hold his defence with the right hand doing the protection.



The subsequent rounds saw give and take actions with boxers dominating at various stages but the judges scored the game in favour of Dogboe.



The featherweight bout was Dogboe’s second since he lost to Emmanuel Navarette and his first under new trainer Barry Hunter.



He now has a record of 22 fights, two defeats with 15 Knockouts.



