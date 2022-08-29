Video: Watch Clifford Aboagye's goal for Querétaro FC

Clifford Aboagye

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye was on the score sheet for his Mexican Liga MX Apertura side Querétaro FC on Saturday evening in their 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

The former Ghana youth star came off the bench in the 55th minute as a replacement for Rodrigo Lopez and quickly made his presence felt.



While coming on his side was down by a goal to nil but quickly connected to Angel Sepulveda’s Cross from the right to make it 1-1.



Aboagye's goal was not enough as his side ended up on the losing side as Tabo scored, 7 minutes from full time to make it 2-1 for the home side Cruz Azul.



He joined Queretaro from Puebla and its his first goal of the season in five matches.

VIDEO BELOW:



