0
Menu
Sports

Video: Watch Michael Baidoo's goal against Göteborg

FeK1uaNWYAA49z2.jpeg Michael Baidoo

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Michael Baidoo netted in Elfsborg's 3-1 win against Goteborg in the Swedish top flight on Monday.

IFK Gotenborg's Gustav Svensson was able to head in the first goal in the 9th minute.

Alexander Bernhardsson was responsible for a fine and technical effort before he handed the ball over to Michael Baidoo. The latter also turned and twisted a couple of times before finally finding the gap to make it 1-1.

Twelve minutes later, Alexander Bernhardsson scored for Elfsborg. Michael Baidoo was substituted in the 78th minute. Compatriot Emmanuel Boateng replaced him.

Noah Söderberg scored the third goal in added time.

Michael Baidoo has played 16 games this season for Elfsborg, scored seven goals with two assists.

Below is the video:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video