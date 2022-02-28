Video: Were Kotoko denied a legitimate goal against Dreams FC?

Kotoko beat Dreams at Baba Yara Stadium

Franck Etouga scores brace in Kotoko win



Kotoko extend unbeaten run



Asante Kotoko had a goal disallowed in their comfortable victory over Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Cameronian striker Franck Etouga continue his scoring form as he netted a brace to help Kotoko win the fixture by 2-0.



During the match, Mudasiru Salifu scored what could have been the nail in the coffin in the final minutes but his goal was ruled out by the referee, Mohammed Musbau.



While Kotoko led by 2-0, the Reds were awarded a corner kick with 2 minutes left to full time.

Right-back, Augustine Agyapong swung in the cross with Mudasiru getting his head to it, the ball struck the post before going in. With the midfielder setting off for jubilation, the referee whistled for a foul, which left the Kotoko in dismay.



A replay of the goal showed no foul committed in the box while the goal was scored but instead, the referee's call stood.



Kotoko following the win have extended their unbeaten run to 3 matches and their fourth win in 6 games.



Watch the video below



