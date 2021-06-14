Video highlights of Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League leaders, Hearts of Oak earned a 2-0 win over Medeama SC on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim struck the net in the 41st minute to put Hearts of Oak led before the break.



Later in the second half, the home team doubled their lead in the 59th minute after Benjamin Afutu Kotey also registered his name on the scoresheet. It was the midfielders 5th goal of the season for the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak’s defence remained resolute throughout the game despite a nerve-racking game to secure a clean sheet.

