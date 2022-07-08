0
Video of Daniel Amartey interacting with prisoners draws praise from social media users

Some Ghanaian football fans have commended Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey for taking the initiative to share words with some prisoners who were engaging in community service.

The Leicester City defender was seen in the video asking about the welfare of the inmates who were doing some manual work on the road.

Though it was not shown in the video whether Amartey gave them gifts after his interaction, fans who commented under the video loved the gesture from the Black Stars defender.

Photojournalist, Frank Darkwah shared the video on his Twitter page with the caption "Leicester City’s and Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey stopped and interacted with some prisoners who were working by the roadside."

Daniel Amartey featured in Ghana's opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

He will be joining his teammates in Leicester to begin preseason for the upcoming season which starts on August 6, 2022.







