Videos of Asamoah Gyan training flood social media after World Cup declaration

Videos of striker, Asamoah Gyan training have hit social media following his decision to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan who has over time admitted that he needs to lose weight to get in shape to ensure he gains full fitness has been spotted in separate videos working out rigorously.



Gyan has been inactive since his last stint with Legon Cities in the 2020/21 season of the Ghana Premier League side.



The former Sunderland attacker last made an appearance for the Black Stars at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt under coach Kwesi Appiah.



The 36-year-old who is the all-time leading goal-scorer of Ghana, with 51 goals appears to be committed to his quest to shred weight.



Gyan has indicated in the past that he wants to play for Asante Kotoko as he returns to competitive football.

In as much as Gyan may want to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the onus lies with the technical team to invite him or otherwise.



Watch video of Asamoah Gyan's training and workouts below







JNA/KPE