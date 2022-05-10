Videos of Thomas Partey and new lady pop up on social media

Gifty Boakye believed to Partey’s girlfriend

Partey reportedly dating Moroccan lady



Videos of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and a lady believed to be his partner have surfaced online.



One of the videos show Partey and the lady whose TikTok page identifies her as Sara Bella at the Emirates Stadium enjoying an Arsenal game.



Per the post by the lady on TikTok, the game in question was Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Leeds United on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The video further show Partey and Sara Bella having some time in a car as they make their way out of the Emirates.



Another video posted by the lady shows the two taking stroll at a place presumed to be London.



Thomas Partey in 2019 was rumored to be dating US-based Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye.



Photos of the two flooded social media with the lady often posting her time with the Ghanaian lady.



However reports circled in the media in late 2021 that Partey has parted with the model and was now dating a Moroccan.

The Moroccan, according to Sheikh Tophic Siennu of FootballMadeInGhana could be the reason for Partey’s reported conversion to Muslim.



