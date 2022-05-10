Vincent Atinga speaks on comparison to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger

Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga

Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga, has said his style is not influenced nor inspired by Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger.



According to Atinga, he does not idolise any footballer except himself.



Reacting to people linking his style to Rudiger in that regard labelling him as a reflection of the Chelsea defender, Atinga said he only looks up to himself.

“Well, I don’t look up to any player, I look up to myself. Rudiger is Rudiger and I am Atinga. Obviously, the fans will give you names, some use to call me bullet while others call me Rudiger but I don’t give attention to those things, I look up to myself” he said.



Vincent Atinga is a former West Africa Football Cup winner with the Black Stars B. He scored two goals in the tournament that was hosted in Ghana in 2017.



He has played for three different Ghana Premier League teams, Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, and now Medeama.



He joined Medeama in March 2021, signing a two-and-half deal with Mauves and Yellows.



Medeama currently sit 3rd position on the league log with 46 points after 28 matches of the campaign.