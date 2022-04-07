0
Menu
Sports

Vincent Enyeama charges underfire goalie Francis Uzoho to stay strong after Ghana howler

Uzoho Eagles Solo 1140 1 Francis Uzoho

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has charged Francis Uzoho to stay strong following his howler in the match against Ghana’s Black Stars that cost the Super Eagles qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It follows the public apology of the goalkeeper in a post on his Instagram page.

“The past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite,” Francis Uzoho posted.

Reacting to that post, great goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama offered words of encouragement.

He posted under Uzoho’s post saying “Never give up dear. we’ve all been through it. Stay strong. better days ahead. You have a very good team.”

Courtesy of that howler in the Ghana game, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga