Vincent Torgah wins Samartex Mahogany Open Championship

Vincent Torgah

Source: GNA

Mr. Vincent Torgah from Samartex Golf Club made his club’s ‘host and win’ mantra a reality after emerging winner in the first of four series of Road to Obotan Golf Championship played at the Samarrtex Golf Club in Samreboi, Western Region.

Torgah, who also plays at the Tema Country and Golf Club, returned with a total score of 262 after playing 72 holes in four days in the tournament dubbed Mahogany Open Championship.



He was closely followed by experienced golfer, Emos Korblah from the Achimota Golf Club who returned with a total score of 264.



Finishing third young golfer, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu from Royal Golf Club and Captain One Golf Society. He returned with a total score of 266.



The champion took home a wooden trophy and a cash prize of GH₡15,000 while second placed Korblah also received a cash prize of GH₡8,000 with Maxwell also taking home GH₡6,000.



Other golfers who made it to the money zone from fourth position to 21st position were Theophilus K. Govinious, Francis Torgah, Steven K. Klah, Kojo Barni, Lucky Anan Ayisah, Yaw Barry Dzadey, Vincent Coffie and Biggie Chibvuri.

The rest were Ernest Opoku Kwakye, Anthony Gdenyor, David Doe, Prince Quainoo Amponsah, E. K Owusu, Frank Sorgborjor, Korblah Degbe, Kwame Kronzu, Philip Morris Paitey and Eric Henaku.



In the Seniors’ category, Dawuda Mahama from Achimota Golf Club emerged winner with a total score of 218 after playing 54 holes in three days. He was followed by Victor Brave Mensah from Tema Country and Golf Club who returned with a total score of 223. Robert Degbe also from Achimota Golf Club also finished third with a score of 226.



A total of 11 amateur golfers also played to seek qualification to become professionals and after two days of play, Prince Agyiri from Damang Golf Club emerged winner with a score of 140 followed by Adam Abdallah with a score 146 and George Basonege followed in third position with a score of 148.



In the regular amateur division, Jenny Lee won the ladies’ category with a score of 164 followed by Agnes Adams from Bogoso Golf Club with a total score of 169. Eric Ofosuhene led the men’s group with a score of 133 followed by Isaac Addae with a score of 137 while Peter Brakoh came third with a total score of 145.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr. Torgah said he was excited to win the competition and said it was achieved through hard work and lots of commitment.

He commended Maxwell and Emos for pushing him hard to get the win and mentioned that he would continue to train hard because “now my colleagues would be gearing up for the second of the four series so I also need to step up my game”.



The Managing Director of Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, Mr. Richard Nsenkyire, also congratulated the winners and commended members of the PGA for being disciplined.



He said as an organisation, they were happy that the golfers turned up to participate and assured them of more exciting events.



Mr. Samuel Afari, Managing Director of Safari Group Limited, assured the golfers that they would use their time and resources to ensure golfers are respected in the country and also give them more opportunities.



The Road to Obotan Championship is an additional tournament for professional golfers in the country. After the Mahogany Championship, there would be another tournament in June dubbed Cedrela Open to be played at the Safari Valley Resort followed by the Odum Open to be played at Samartex in September and then the Obotan Tournament which is the main event to be played in December at Safari Valley.