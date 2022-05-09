Violent attacks hit Ghana football on the eve May 9 anniversary

A player of Nsoatreman after the attacks

On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the May 9 disaster, reports of violent attacks in a couple of matches in the Division One League took centre stage on social media.



Disturbing pictures of attacks on players of Tamale City Football Club and Nsoatreman FC circulated on social media following their respective games against Baffour Soccer Academy and Steadfast FC.



In viral photos, the bus of Tamale City was attacked by misguided hoodlums who were unhappy with the 1-1 scoreline.



The fans, as per reports attempted to deflate the tyres of Tamale City Football Club after the referee awarded a penalty.

Players and officials were pelted with stones and missiles by the enraged and entitled home fans who thought they deserved victory.



Nsoatreman FC announced on their social media handles their players and officials sustained various degrees of wounds after they were violently attacked by some angry supporters.



The photos show injuries sustained by the players and officials after the match as they call on the to take actions.



The two incidents add to a growing list of violent attacks in the Division One League. Last month there was similar attacks on players of Samartex by supporters of Skyy FC.



The FA subsequently banned the home venue of Samartex but the Ghana Police Service as usual made no arrest despite glaring photos of the perpetrators.



The May 9 celebration which is marked annually to remember the biggest sporting disaster to have hit the country is supposed to remind the country of the need not to engage in any form of violence at match venues but time has proven that no lesson was from the disaster.

Nsoatreman FC players and management have sustain varieties of injury as they play a tie game with @tamale_fc on Sunday 8th may,2022 at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium Tamale.