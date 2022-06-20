Vitoria Guimaraes to sign Ghana's Maxwell Woledzi from Nordsjaelland

Ghana defender Maxwell Woledzi

Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes have agreed to sign Ghana defender Maxwell Woledzi from Danish club Nordsjaelland, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Representatives of the two European top-flight clubs have been meeting over the transfer for the past 72 hours and reached the agreement on Sunday morning, Ghana's leading and most authoritative football news outfit can reveal.



They have both agreed on the terms of transfer, while the centre-back's agents have also reached an agreement over his personal terms.



This paves the way for the defender to join Guimaraes in his bid to continue building his professional career in Europe. Woledzi will now have to undergo a medical before signing the deal to move to Portugal.



The financial details of the deal were not revealed.



The deal will improve the player's financial fortunes and put him in one of the most respected leagues in Europe.



Woledzi, who was recently handed his debut Ghana national team call-up for the Asian friendlies against Japan and Chile, will now prepare to leave Denmark after two seasons of playing in the European country.

The defender could not travel to Japan for the two matches because of visa problems.



If he passes a medical, he will be part of the first team's pre-season training camp.



The young Ghanaian, who can also be used as a defensive midfielder, made 16 appearances and made one assist last season, making him one of the highly-rated youngsters.



The Nima-born defender trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before being transferred to Nordsjaelland two seasons ago.



Woledzi joins many Right to Dream Academy graduates who went to Denmark to play for Nordsjaelland before sealing big moves.



Young Ghana internationals Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana followed these paths to greatness after training at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.