Vivian Konadu: Meet the Black Queens striker who has scored 33 goals in 7 games

Gokulam Kerala FC, Vivian Adjei Konadu

Black Queens striker, Vivian Adjei Konadu is making the goals rain in the Kerala Women's Premier League in India.

Konadu is gaining prominence with her ridiculous numbers after just 7 games into the 2022/2023 season. She has scored a whopping 33 goals so far.



She has been a standout performer for her club, Gokulam Kerala FC, who are leading the second-tier domestic competition.



The Black Queens striker scored 10 goals in her side's 15-0 win over Kadathanad Raja FA on Thursday, 2022.



Her goals have propelled her team to the top of the League, where they have a perfect record.



Despite scoring 33 goals, Konadu trails Lord's FA striker, Win Theingi Tun on the top scorers' list, who has 42 goals in seven games.

Here are what you need to know about Vivian Adjei Konadu



Age



Konadu is a Ghanaian native. She is from Techiman in the Bono Region.



Vivian Konadu, born on January 14, 2000, is 22 years old.



Former Clubs

The striker began his career in Ghana with Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies before joining Thunder Queens at the age of 20.



She was the Thunder Queens' top scorer in her first and only season, finishing the 2021/2022 season with seven goals.



Konadu secured a transfer to Gokulam Kerala FC in 2022.



National Team



Vivian Konadu has represented Ghana at both the youth and senior levels. She was one of Evan Addotey's 21 invited players for the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in Jordan in 2016.

She appeared in three games during the tournament, which Ghana exited in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 loss to North Korea.



Konadu received her first senior Black Queens call-up in 2021. She was a member of the squad that lost to Nigeria and failed to qualify for the 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations.



EE/KPE