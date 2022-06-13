0
Vodafone 65th Asantehene open golf championship commences

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

The Vodafone 65th Asantehene Open Golf Championship kicked off with a ceremonial tee–off at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday.

The three-day event brings together high-profile golfers across the country to compete in age-related categories.

Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Director of Enterprise and Wholesale Business at Vodafone Ghana, Tawa Bolarin, MD of CalBank, Mr Philip Owiredu, and other dignitaries, including government officials, corporate executives, business leaders, professional and amateur golfers across the country and the sub-region, took part in the majestic ceremonial tee-off.

The tournament is one of the key highlights of Vodafone’s Ashanti Month celebrations, a month-long campaign that is focused on driving sustainable development in the region, supporting businesses and rewarding customers for their loyalty. The mobile operator took over sponsorship of the prestigious sports event in 2017.

The championship will end on Sunday afternoon with the closing ceremony and the presentation of prizes.

