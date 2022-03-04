Volta Regional NDC urges Youth & Sports Committee of Parliament to probe NYA over funds

Abandoned multi-purpose youth resource centre in the Volta Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region is urging the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament to probe the National Youth Authority (NYA) over the usage of funds allocated to it.

The call from the NDC is necessitated by the delay in the completion of a multi-purpose youth resource centre project which began in March 2018.



Work on the project which was expected to be completed in February 2019 has stalled many months after the commencement of work.



But the NDC in a statement signed by its Volta Regional Communications Officer, Kafui Agbleze wondered why the project has since not been completed despite the huge amounts of money the NYA has received from the District Assembly Common Fund.



“The NDC is profoundly dismayed about the abandoning of this project because under the visionary John Dramani Mahama, the National Youth Authority Act (Act 939) which was passed into law, yielded the following amounts from the DACF.



In 2017, the NYA received an amount of GHS76,405,153.8. In 2018, the Authority received GHS85,751,501.26 while an amount of GHS71,218,530.03 was received for the year 2019. For the year 2020, the NYA received an amount of GHS29,218,387.00 totally a whopping GHS262,593,571.11,” the statement read.

“It is therefore baffling that with these revenue streams, such a project which costs $2.4m, an equivalent of GHS14.4 million will be pathetically abandoned,” the statement added.







The party further called on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament to probe the NYA and make it account for how these monies were utilized.



The party in the region also charged the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa to ensure that the project is completed saying, “We also want to remind the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa that there is hardly any significant project under his signature in the Volta region and that posterity will blame him and the government of President Akufo-Addo if such a project is left uncompleted.”



Weeks ago, youth in Ho became agitated following a heavy downpour that abruptly ended a football match between the Ghana Black Starlets and Home Stars FC at the Ho sports stadium.

Center referee Rustum Senorgbe ended the match just 15 minutes into the game as the heavy rains left the pitch flooded.



The furious spectators expressed disappointment while throwing jabs at the government and the sports authorities for failing to renovate the facility despite releasing the pitch for several outdoor events at a fee.



The lack of proper sports facilities in the region is believed to be a key hindrance to the development of talents in the region.



