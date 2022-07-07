W.O Tandoh slams Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe for accusing Hearts of Oak players of smoking

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O Tandoh has urged the public to disregard Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe's claims that the players in the team smoke and drink before matchdays.



The Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member in an interview with Asempa FM criticized coach Samuel Boadu for supervising a group of indiscipline players who smoke and drink before their games.



Commenting on this issue, W.O Tandoh admitted that there has been some level of indiscipline in the team but dismissed the claims that some of the players smoke and drink.

"It is never true that Hearts of Oak players have been engaging in smoking and drinking before and after games," he said on Asempa FM.



"There were few cases of indiscipline at the camp of the team but it was resolved at a point. Sometimes, I report the case of indiscipline to the board but sometimes fail to act.



"I have never seen a Hearts of Oak player smoking before or after games," he added.



W.O Tandoh resigned from his position as the Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2020, the same day the club won the MTN FA Cup.



