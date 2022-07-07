0
Menu
Sports

W.O Tandoh slams Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe for accusing Hearts of Oak players of smoking

Nyaho Tamakloe New 600x375 1.jpeg Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe makes damming allegations against Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak win the 2022 MTN FA Cup

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe wants Hearts of Oak to replace Samuel Boadu

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O Tandoh has urged the public to disregard Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe's claims that the players in the team smoke and drink before matchdays.

The Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member in an interview with Asempa FM criticized coach Samuel Boadu for supervising a group of indiscipline players who smoke and drink before their games.

Commenting on this issue, W.O Tandoh admitted that there has been some level of indiscipline in the team but dismissed the claims that some of the players smoke and drink.

"It is never true that Hearts of Oak players have been engaging in smoking and drinking before and after games," he said on Asempa FM.

"There were few cases of indiscipline at the camp of the team but it was resolved at a point. Sometimes, I report the case of indiscipline to the board but sometimes fail to act.

"I have never seen a Hearts of Oak player smoking before or after games," he added.

W.O Tandoh resigned from his position as the Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2020, the same day the club won the MTN FA Cup.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: