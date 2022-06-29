W.O Tandoh to part ways with Hearts of Oak - Reports

W.O Tandoh leaves his role as the Welfare Manager of Hearts of Oak

W.O Tandoh has left his role as the Welfare Manager of Hearts of Oak, the local media has reported.

The former Aduana Stars head coach was part of the treble-winning team last season.



After beating Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium, W.O Tandoh will now leave the club ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.



"W. O Tandoh has confirmed to Oyerepa Sports he will no more be with Hearts of Oak after Sunday's MTN FA Cup finals against Bechem United," the Kumasi-based radio station said in a tweet.

The experienced trainer joined the Phobians in March 2021.



Hearts of Oak will now have to name Tandoh's successor ahead of their 2022/23 Ghana football season and their Africa campaign.