0
Menu
Sports

W.O Tandoh to part ways with Hearts of Oak - Reports

Paul W. O. Tandoh 1.jpeg W.O Tandoh leaves his role as the Welfare Manager of Hearts of Oak

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

W.O Tandoh has left his role as the Welfare Manager of Hearts of Oak, the local media has reported.

The former Aduana Stars head coach was part of the treble-winning team last season.

After beating Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium, W.O Tandoh will now leave the club ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

"W. O Tandoh has confirmed to Oyerepa Sports he will no more be with Hearts of Oak after Sunday's MTN FA Cup finals against Bechem United," the Kumasi-based radio station said in a tweet.

The experienced trainer joined the Phobians in March 2021.

Hearts of Oak will now have to name Tandoh's successor ahead of their 2022/23 Ghana football season and their Africa campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
Related Articles: