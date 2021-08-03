WAFA Chief George Ofosuhene showers praises on Augustine Boakye

WAFA midfielder, Augustine Boakye

Operations Director of West African Football Academy (WAFA), George Ofosuhene has heaped praises on midfielder Augustine Boakye following his exploits in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

The 20-year-old is rated as one of the best players in the Ghanaian top-flight finishing the season as the provider of the top assist (12) and also scooping several man-of-the-match awards in the process.



His outstanding performance has earned him a move abroad after penning a four-year deal with Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.



In an interview with Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the Operations Director of the Sogakope based club spoke highly about the enterprising midfielder and said, the sky will be his limit should he continue to work hard.

“Augustine Boakye has too much talent. He played a few matches in the truncated league but in the just-ended season he scored about 8 goals, provided 12 assists, and also won about 9 man-of-the-match awards, just imagine a boy of 20-years.”



“He was just amazing and I believe the sky will be his limit should he continue with this performance,” he said.