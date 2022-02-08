WAFA SC teen Lawrence Agyekum seals Red Bull Salzburg move

Lawrence Agyekum

West Africa Football Academy teenager Lawrence Agyekum has completed a permanent transfer to Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Agyekum moved to the Red Bull Arena on a four-year deal from Ghana Premier League outfit WAFA SC after finalizing a mandatory medical test last week.



The 18-year-old will however spend the rest of the season at Red Bull Salzburg's feeder side, FC Liefering to continue his development



A statement from Red Bull Salzburg reads “With Lawrence Agyekum we sign a promising talent from Ghana . The 18-year-old midfielder comes from Ghana's top division club West African Football Academy and has signed a contract until June 30, 2026”



“The youngster will initially be used as a cooperation player at FC Liefering”

Before leaving for Red Bull Arena, he managed to score one goal in his six appearances for the Sogakope-based Premier League club in the ongoing season.



The talented midfielder managed to hit three goals and clocked four assists in 27 matches last term.



Agyekum becomes the third WAFA SC player to join Red Bull Arena after Daniel Owusu and Amankwah Forson.