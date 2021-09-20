WAFA bids farewell to new Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko new coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

• WAFA has congratulated coach Prosper Narteh on his move to Asante Kotoko

• Dr. coach Prosper Narteh has signed a two-year deal with Asante Kotoko



• He comes as a replacement for coach Mariano Barreto



Ghana Premier League side, WAFA, has bid farewell to their former coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as he begins a new journey with giants Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko confirmed the appointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as a replacement for the departed Mariano Barreto on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



The Sports Psychologist and the lecturer at the University of Cape Coast joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021/2022 football season.

WAFA took to their Twitter to bid farewell to the coach who led them to finish third on the league table behind Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



“APPRECIATION: Thank you for your dedication and tutelage. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure. We can’t forget the third-place and Third place medal finish. Cc: @ProsNartehOgum”



