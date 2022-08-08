WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom finally joins Hearts of Oak ahead of new season

Konadu Yiadom

WAFA captain, Konadu Yiadom will feature for Hearts of Oak in the upcoming season after completing his move to the club, according to media reports.

The lanky defender who has been a long-term target for the Phobians is said to have signed a 3-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.



Konadu was deemed to have been close to completing a move to the club during the transfer window in January before it was turned down.



But the enterprising centre-back is said to have finally joined the rainbow boys ahead of the 2022/23 season.



Konadu Yiadom becomes the fifth signing of Hearts of Oak after Junior Kaaba, Zakari Yakubu, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Yassan Outching.

Hearts of Oak will be representing Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup and will hope to impress after failing in the last edition.



The lanky defender had an amazing season with WAFA despite the club relegation to the Division One.



He scored two goals and won (7) seven Most Valuable Player Awards.