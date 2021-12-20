WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom wins MVP award in home win against Medeama

WAFA SC skipper, Konadu Yiadom

WAFA SC skipper Konadu Yiadom won his second man of the match award in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday when his side pipped Medeama SC in a matchday nine fixture.

A very late strike from Sampson Agyapong gave the Academy lads their second win of the season.



The WAFA stalwart defender was a pillar in defence to ensure his team earned their second clean sheet in the premiership this campaign.



With the match almost ended goalless, Agyapong scored a sublime goal in the additional minutes to hand all three points to WAFA in the end.

Yiadom, 21, has featured in all nine matches in the league where he has played all minutes in the process.



The central defender has been immense with his performance as he tries to get a solid partnership with Razak Simpson who joined the club this term.