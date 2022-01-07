WAFA defender Konadu Yiadom joining club in Belgian Pro League

Konadu Yiadom is on the verge of moving to the Belgian league

Talented Ghanaian defender, Konadu Yiadom is on the verge of joining one of the big clubs in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Contracted to Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC, the towering centre-back has in the last few years established himself as one of the best defenders on the local scene.



Since the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier league season, Konadu Yiadom has managed to impress although his club has struggled to compete after changing managers in the off-season.



Due to that, there are a lot of clubs in Europe chasing after his signature in the January transfer window.



As reported by footballghana last week, clubs in Germany and Austria have lined up and are keen on poaching him from WAFA SC this month.

Today, sources have disclosed that there is a top club in Belgium that is close to reaching an agreement with WAFA SC for the signing of Konadu Yiadom.



The 21-year-old defender is said to be interested but will only leave the club if they sanction his transfer.



This weekend, Konadu Yiadom is expected to be in action for WAFA SC on Saturday afternoon when the team locks horns with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.