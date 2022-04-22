0
Menu
Sports

WAFA deny Konadu Yiadom's reported move to Hearts of Oak

Konadu Yiadom 2r5887 WAFA defender, Konadu Yiadom

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak interested in Konadu Yaidom

Konadu Yiadom's move to Belgium falls through

We have not received an official bid from Hearts of Oak- WAFA

West African Football Club (WAFA) have denied reports that their skipper, Konadu Yiadom, has completed a move to reigning Ghana Primer League(GPL) champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Earlier reports claimed WAFA have agreed on a deal with the Phobians, therefore, the 21-year-old would join his new teammates at the end of the season.

The operations manager for WAFA, George Ofosuhene, has, however, denied such agreement reported by the media.

"WAFA does not have any agreement with Hearts of Oak concerning the signing of Konadu Yiadom. Neither have they written officially to us for the services of the said player," he told OTEC FM.

He also stated that the Konadu Yiadom has a running contract with WAFA.

"We (WAFA) still have a running contract with the player. Those stories in the media are all speculations."

The highly-rated center back has been on the radar of several giants in the GPL including, Asante Kotoko and Medeama.

He was recently linked with a move to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League but the deal hit a snag.

WAFA will take on Medeama on match week 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa and Aboso (TNA) park and will look to secure their first away win of the season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Hans Adu Sarpei, Gerald Asamoah others throw welcome party for Otto Addo
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain