WAFA deny Konadu Yiadom's reported move to Hearts of Oak

West African Football Club (WAFA) have denied reports that their skipper, Konadu Yiadom, has completed a move to reigning Ghana Primer League(GPL) champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



Earlier reports claimed WAFA have agreed on a deal with the Phobians, therefore, the 21-year-old would join his new teammates at the end of the season.



The operations manager for WAFA, George Ofosuhene, has, however, denied such agreement reported by the media.



"WAFA does not have any agreement with Hearts of Oak concerning the signing of Konadu Yiadom. Neither have they written officially to us for the services of the said player," he told OTEC FM.

He also stated that the Konadu Yiadom has a running contract with WAFA.



"We (WAFA) still have a running contract with the player. Those stories in the media are all speculations."



The highly-rated center back has been on the radar of several giants in the GPL including, Asante Kotoko and Medeama.



He was recently linked with a move to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League but the deal hit a snag.



WAFA will take on Medeama on match week 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Tarkwa and Aboso (TNA) park and will look to secure their first away win of the season.